Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis move toward marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are reportedly moving toward marriage after six months of dating. The couple was first spotted together in June at a luxury hotel in Big Sur, California, and later vacationed with friends in Spain.

According to THR, the relationship is progressing quickly, with engagement discussions already underway. Jennifer Aniston publicly acknowledged the romance in November, posting a birthday message for Curtis on Instagram and referring to him as her love. Curtis, 50, responded with heartfelt posts of his own.

Despite her celebrity status, Jennifer Aniston has emphasized that the focus is on the marriage itself rather than an engagement ring or extravagant wedding. Sources indicate that she prefers a meaningful ceremony over flashy displays. Plans for a celebration may include a nod to her Greek heritage, with an intimate gathering in Greece under consideration.

Curtis, a wellness coach and spiritual educator, has not been deterred by Jennifer Aniston’s fame or fortune. He is reportedly willing to sign a prenup or NDA if required. Formerly a Wall Street trader, Curtis changed careers following serious health issues in his 20s and has since built a career as a coach and author.

The couple reportedly began as friends, taking time to get to know each other before pursuing a romantic relationship. Low-profile dates and private moments have helped solidify the connection, sources said. Friends and close associates have expressed support for the pairing, noting Curtis’s respect and integrity.

Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Jim Curtis are said to be approaching the next chapter of their relationship with care. Wedding preparations are underway, with the dress already approved and plans for a celebration being finalized. Sources emphasized that the couple is focused on building a lasting partnership, balancing love, shared values, and authenticity.