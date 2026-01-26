Jennifer Aniston joins outcry for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis unrest

As protests in Minneapolis intensify, the collective outcry against human rights violations in the U.S. has grown following the shooting of Alex Pretti. Jennifer Aniston is the latest high-profile figure to join the chorus advocating for justice in his name.

This tragedy follows the ICE shooting of Renee Good on January 7; just 17 days later, another ICE-related incident in Minneapolis claimed the life of Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse. As authorities have taken a harsher stance against peaceful demonstrators, the Friends icon shared a poignant statement released by Pretti’s parents.

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” his parents wrote. “Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family, his friends, and the American veterans he served as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.”

Jennifer Aniston has a history of publicly supporting those targeted by the current administration’s policies. She previously remarked, “Unthinkable things are happening,” following the controversial ban of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While the President has defended the agency’s actions, Jennifer Anisto is not alone in her dissent. Pedro Pascal, former President Barack Obama, and Billie Eilish are among the notable figures speaking out against Trump-backed ICE operations. Meanwhile, thousands continue to fill the streets of Minneapolis to protest what they describe as aggressive tactics against innocent citizens.