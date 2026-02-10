Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc reunite with 90s sitcom legends during super bowl

Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc reunited on screen during a nostalgic, multi-sitcom crossover commercial that aired during the 2026 Super Bowl, delighting fans of 90s television.

The Dunkin’ Donuts ad, titled Good Will Dunkin: The Pilot, featured household names from iconic shows including Friends, Seinfeld, Cheers, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The commercial humorously imagined an alternate universe in which Good Will Hunting had been made as a sitcom, with Ben Affleck taking the lead while donning a blonde wig and recreating scenes from the Oscar-winning film.

The advert kicked off with a grainy VHS-style message, reading: “Before the movie, a much better version of Good Will Hunting was made as a sitcom with a real genius in the lead and some other actors.”

Aniston and LeBlanc also reprised their beloved Friends roles, with LeBlanc’s character Joey appearing in a doughnut shop scene with canned laughter.

The ad also featured Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, Alfonso Ribeiro of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Cheers breakout Ted Danson.

After the ad had aired and made rounds on social media, some viewers praised the Avengers-style reunion of the sitcom stars. Jairo Jiménez tweeted, “The best part of the Super Bowl is the Dunkin’ Donuts commercial. It’s nostalgically brilliant. Pure delight.”