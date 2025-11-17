Jennifer Aniston opens up about her private struggle with motherhood

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston is pushing back against long-standing claims that she never wanted children, revealing that she spent years privately trying to become a mother while the public built its own narrative.

Over the years, Jennifer Aniston has been painted as the Hollywood star who “never wanted kids,” usually with the usual accusations: too busy, too career-driven, too self-involved. But the reality, as she’s finally begun sharing, is far more complicated… and far more human.

According to Radar Online, for a long stretch of her late 30s and through her 40s, Jennifer Aniston was quietly fighting a deeply personal battle. While social media analysts and anonymous critics were typing out judgments about her family life, she was behind closed doors trying every medical and alternative route she could find.

IVF cycles became part of her routine. Herbal remedies, strange teas, small rituals that women cling to when hope feels fragile, Jennifer Aniston tried them all. She was, in her own way, throwing everything she had at the idea of becoming a mother.

And she wasn’t alone. Jennifer Aniston often remembers how many women around her, equally desperate, were running the same exhausting race with fertility clinics and hormone treatments.

She’d log in, scroll for a moment, and find strangers dissecting why she “refused” motherhood, most of them completely oblivious to the private heartbreak she was carrying.

There was also the old narrative, the one about her marriage to Brad Pitt, that stubbornly refused to die. At one point, headlines insisted their split happened because Jennifer Aniston didn’t want kids.

She’s since brushed that off as pure fiction, but still, it lingered in pop culture like a rumor too convenient to kill. And later, when she married Justin Theroux, the conversation followed her again.

These days, Jennifer Aniston is in a steadier place, sharing her personal history not for sympathy but because she knows countless other women might see themselves in her story.

She’s even said she sometimes wishes someone had told her earlier about freezing her eggs — not as regret, but as a kind of “if only” thought a lot of women her age carry quietly.

She’s moved forward, in a relationship with wellness expert Jim Curtis, and grounded in a perspective that only comes from having survived a storm most people never knew she was in.