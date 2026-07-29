Peter Dinklage is set to take on the role of Santa Claus alongside Jennifer Aniston in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming holiday comedy Naughty, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 November 2027.

The upcoming Universal Pictures film stars Aniston as Mallory, a woman fighting for custody of her son.

According to the film’s official synopsis, her only chance of winning the legal battle is to find Santa Claus, played by Dinklage, and persuade him to testify in her divorce hearing.

The project was first announced in 2023 when Wilde signed on to direct. The screenplay is written by Jimmy Warden, best known for Cocaine Bear, while Wilde and Warden also serve as producers alongside Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s production company, LuckyChap.

At the time of its announcement, Variety described the film as “Bridesmaids in the North Pole,” hinting at a comedy that blends festive charm with irreverent humour.

Naughty marks Wilde’s fourth feature as a director following Booksmart (2019), Don’t Worry Darling (2022) and The Invite. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast in July, Wilde teased that her next project would be “a Christmas comedy.”

The film also reunites two of Hollywood’s biggest stars for a unique holiday adventure. While Aniston’s character embarks on an unusual mission to secure Santa’s testimony, Dinklage’s portrayal promises a fresh take on the iconic Christmas figure.