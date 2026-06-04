Jennifer Aniston puts wedding plans on hold with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is still uncertain about her relationship with beau, Jim Curtis. In an interview she revealed that she isn’t ready to exchange vows with her boyfriend.

The Star magazine reported that the 57-year-old actress is not yet ready to exchange vows with the 50-year-old hypnotherapist, whom she has been dating for over a year, as she wants to ensure everything is in place before making a lifetime commitment.

The insider further told the outlet, “Jen still sees Jim as the person she wants to grow old with, but right now there’s no room in her schedule for a wedding”. The source added, “She wants it to be special and not rushed. Jen had to tell Jim in no uncertain terms, I can’t marry you, not right now, anyway.”

The Friends star’s decision to wait before getting married to Curtis has reportedly been supported by her close friends. Her inner circle reportedly felt the move was appropriate, as the relationship had been moving at a very fast pace. However, as of now, Aniston and Curtis continue to navigate these challenges as they consider major decisions in their lives.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Carrey’s relationship timeline

The couple first sparked romance rumours in July 2025 when they were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Although they were publicly linked last summer, Curtis later revealed they had actually started dating in January after being introduced by mutual friends.

Jennifer Aniston made her relationship with Jim Curtis Instagram official in November 2025 during his 50th birthday celebration.