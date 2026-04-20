Jennifer Aniston reacts as ex Justin Theroux welcomes first child

Jennifer Aniston is showing that some Hollywood breakups really can end on good terms.

The actress quietly supported her ex-husband Justin Theroux after he announced the arrival of his first child with wife Nicole Brydon Bloom. Theroux and Bloom shared the news on Instagram on April 18, posting a black-and-white photo of the actor holding their newborn son against his chest. “He’s here we are so in love,” the couple captioned the joint post.

Among the many reactions was a subtle but meaningful one from Aniston, who “liked” the announcement, signaling her continued goodwill toward her former partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Brydon Bloom (@n.brydonbloom)

Aniston, 57, and Theroux, 54, have long been known for maintaining an amicable relationship following their split. The pair first met in 2007 and later rekindled their connection while working on the 2011 film Wanderlust. They became engaged in 2012 and married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2015 before announcing their separation in 2018.

Despite their divorce, the two have stayed close over the years, frequently keeping in touch and even exchanging public birthday tributes. Theroux previously spoke about their bond in a 2024 interview, describing Aniston as “still very dear” to him.

Justin Theroux has since moved forward with Bloom. The couple got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot a year later. News of their pregnancy first emerged in December 2025.

Jennifer Aniston is currently in a relationship with Jim Curits. She started dating the hypnotherapist and coach, 50, in 2025.