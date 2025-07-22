Jennifer Aniston ready for a ‘serious thing’ with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston’s rumoured new romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis is ‘moving pretty fast’ and the Hollywood A-lister is ready for a ‘serious thing’.

Days after Jennifer Aniston sparked dating rumours with hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis, after the two were introduced by ‘mutual friends’, a source close to the ‘Friends’ alum suggests that she really likes the latter and their relationship is moving pretty fast and smoothly, reported foreign media.

“Jim is no drama and a grounded guy who has his life together,” the insider told the publication. “It is casual, but she really likes him and is very open to a serious thing.”

The tipster also mentioned, “We think he may be the perfect guy for her. She deserves all the happiness and love from a good guy, and so far, he is checking all the boxes.”

For the unversed, Aniston, 56, who had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux, sparked dating rumours with Curtis, 49, earlier this month, when the two were spotted, being handsy, on a weekend getaway in Mallorca, while being accompanied by her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka.