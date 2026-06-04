Jennifer Aniston recalls Brad Pitt’s guest appearance on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reflects on her life with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Variety, she reminisced about the fond days on the set of their sitcom drama. She continued and noted, “Did you like the Thanksgiving episodes? Those were fun.”

​”Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes,” Lisa agreed, noting, “When Brad was on, that was hilarious.” Brad made an appearance in the show’s eighth season for the Thanksgiving special episodes as Will Colbert, who was Monica and Ross’s high school friend but hated Rachel.

​“We had so many – Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were.” Jennifer said of Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini’s cameos.

It is pertinent to mention that when Brad made an appearance on the show, he was still married to Jennifer.

​Jennifer and Brad began dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000, and became Hollywood’s most talked-about couple. However, they split in 2005 before Brad began dating Angelina Jolie after meeting her on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. She is currently in a relationship with Jim Curtis, whom she began dating in 2025.