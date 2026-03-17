Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return for 'The Morning Show' S5

Reese Witherspoon shared a glimpse of her first day filming season 5 of The Morning Show, posting a video of herself greeting the cast and crew on set.

On Monday, March 16, in the caption of the post, Witherspoon noted, “Missed this amazing crew so much! Season 5 here we come… and yes, I will be hugging everyone on set.”

In the clip, Witherspoon, who plays Bradley Jackson, shared several sweet moments with Aniston, who stars as Alex Levy. One snippet showed Aniston playfully smacking Witherspoon’s rear, while another featured her hugging Witherspoon from behind as the longtime friends swayed to music.

Later, the duo took their iconic seats behind the show’s news desk to address the camera. “Hello, everyone, and welcome to The Morning Show. We have breaking news,” Witherspoon says. The Friends star chimes in, adding, “This is Season 5, and we’re back.”

Season 5 of The Morning Show was officially confirmed in September 2025 and is expected to premiere in late 2027. Last week, it was announced that Emmy-winner Jeff Daniels will join the upcoming season as Lukas, a self-made billionaire. He joins returning cast members Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.