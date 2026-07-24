Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon tear up as ‘The Morning Show’ ends

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are saying goodbye to The Morning Show after Apple TV+ confirmed the acclaimed drama will conclude with its fifth and final season.

The series – which recently wrapped filming – is set to return for its final season in 2027, bringing the story of the fictional newsroom to a close after five seasons.

Shortly after the announcement, both stars took to social media to reflect on the end of the series, sharing heartfelt tributes and behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Aniston posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one showing co-star Mark Duplass embracing both her and an emotional Witherspoon. Another image captured the pair laughing together in their chairs, while a third featured the show’s empty control room, symbolizing the end of production.

“Laughing and crying. Final season of @themorningshow incoming… MUCH more to come,” Aniston wrote alongside the photos.

Reese Witherspoon also shared an Instagram Reel featuring memories from the set, including hugs with Aniston, conversations with co-star Billy Crudup, coffee breaks outside her trailer and moments with the cast and crew.

“Eight years ago, we decided to tell a story about the people who bring us the news… A story about ambition, truth, power,” she wrote.

The final season will reunite Aniston and Witherspoon with returning cast members Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. New additions to the cast include Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan.

Premiering in 2019, The Morning Show became one of Apple TV+’s flagship original series. The fifth and final season is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2027.