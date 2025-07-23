Jennifer Aniston reveals her future career plans

After ruling Hollywood for more than three decades, A-list actor Jennifer Aniston has dropped hints of her future career plans.

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston, who is currently leading the headlines for her new romance with hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis, shared that exploring a career on Broadway has been on her bucket list, reported foreign media.

“I definitely want to do a Broadway play,” the ‘Friends’ alum told a publication, opening up on her career goals. “That’s on my bucket list.”

“It’s finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material,” the Emmy-winner added. “But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.”

While her Broadway plans are yet to materialise, on the film front, Jennifer Aniston last starred in and co-produced Adam Sandler’s ‘Murder Mystery’ sequel.

Next, she has bagged the lead role in Apple TV+’s series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s widely acclaimed memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’.

Aniston is set to essay the role, modelled after McCurdy’s mother, and will serve as co-showrunner along with the latter and Ari Katcher, on the 10-episodic dramedy series, centred around the ‘codependent relationship’ between a young female actor in a popular kids’ show and her ‘narcissistic mother’.