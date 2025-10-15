Jennifer Aniston reveals plans to adopt kids

Despite her decades-long fertility struggles, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has no plans to adopt kids amid Jim Curtis’ dating rumours.

Jennifer Aniston, 56, recently addressed the false narratives that she doesn’t want to have kids, in order to prioritise her career, when she revealed that she has been trying to embrace motherhood for years and even underwent multiple IVF treatments.

“That’s not anybody’s business, but there comes a point when you can’t not hear it – the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic,” she said in a recent interview. “It does affect me – I’m just a human being.”

Days later, the twice-divorced Aniston has now responded to the suggestions that she should instead adopt kids.

“When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt,” the ‘Friends’ alum made clear in a recent podcast appearance and reasoned, “I want my own DNA in a little person.”

“That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it,” she maintained.

However, Aniston has now made peace with the fact. “There’s a point where it’s out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it. It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was,” she added.