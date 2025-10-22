Jennifer Aniston reveals special gift she asked NBC president during 'Friends' success

In 1990’s, Friends broke all the record of popularity and Jennifer Aniston made sure to take full advantage of its fame.

During her recent appearance at the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Aniston spilled the beans on her special gift request to the former NBC Entertainment president Warren Littlefield after Friends success.

“I said, ‘Will you please give me a washer and dryer?’ And he wrote that down on a napkin,” Aniston told the hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

The 56-year-old star, who played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom for all ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, went on to explain that she made the request in the midst of her Friends success after hearing about other actors getting “very expensive” gifts for their work.

“I just kept hearing that all these actors were getting cars and getting these things once they got hired. And Friends had happened and we were, I don’t know, at the upfronts for something,” Aniston added.

She further recalled, “And [Littlefield] was like, ‘Well, what do you want?’ And I was like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I couldn’t think of anything. I was like, ‘I need a washer and a dryer.’”

In addition to Jennifer Aniston, Friends also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.