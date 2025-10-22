Jennifer Aniston reveals the key to her work-life balance

Jennifer Aniston, who has been entertaining her fans for more than 30 years, has finally revealed the key to her work-life balance.

While speaking to People Magazine, the 56-year-old star spilled the beans on how she balances her demanding work schedule with personal time.

“This is another thing that I’ve gotten really good at in the last couple of years, is carving out time,” she told the outlet.

Jennifer Aniston went onto share, “Just saying to the team, ‘The month of blanky blank is off.’ We’re not going to do anything for whatever happens to be the month that would work that year.”

Once The Morning Show alum finds the right time, she informs her team that she’ll be stepping away for a vacation, with no work commitments during that period.

“I think it’s so important because, if we’re running on fumes because we are working too hard and not giving ourselves the opportunity to refuel our bodies mentally and physically, we’re useless,” Aniston said.

She further added, “We’re cranky, we’re fatigued, we’re under-slept. I think that the importance of that [rest] and recharge is imperative.”

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with her portrayal of Rachel Green on Friends, which ran on NBC from 1994-2004