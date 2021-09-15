Jennifer Aniston rubbishes dating rumours with ‘brother’ David Schwimmer

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has admitted that she found rumours of her dating her Friends costar David Schwimmer ‘bizzare’.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Aniston shared her reaction to the aforementioned rumour that started doing the rounds in August and was subsequently debunked by Schwimmer himself.

“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother! But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true,” 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston said.

The rumours picked up months after HBO Max’s long-awaited Friends reunion in May where Aniston and Schwimmer, who played the on-again-off-again couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green on the show, confirmed that they had secret crushes on each other!

When asked by host James Corden whether any sparks flew between the two during their time on the show, Schwimmer admitted that he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt while on the show.

“At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that,” he explained.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later to Justin Theroux for two years before splitting in 2018. Meanwhile, Schwimmer was married to Zoe Buckman from 2010 to 2017 and shares a ten-year-old daughter with her.