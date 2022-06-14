‘Famous for nothing’: Jennifer Aniston slams Paris Hilton

‘The Morning Show’ star, Jennifer Aniston invited criticism on social media after her snarky remarks against social media stars including Paris Hilton.

Aniston during her recent interview with a foreign-based magazine got a little too candid with her statements about social media stardom. “The internet has really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous,” she noted in a conversation with Sebastian Stan.

“This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing,” added the ‘Friends’ actor further naming American media personalities, Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky as examples.

“I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today. More streaming services… you’re famous from TikTok… you’re famous from YouTube… you’re famous from Instagram… it’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.” — Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/gUf5RJH8cK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

Continuing with her take on the changing landscape of the entertainment industry, Aniston stated, “I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different—more streaming services, more people.”

“You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job,” she concluded. The statement soon sparked a debate on the micro-blogging site, inviting a fair share of flak Aniston’s way.

I love Jen but I don’t get this mindset at all. You spent the 90s marketing yourself at parties and auditioning for roles. They spent their time posting videos or selfies and marketed themselves on social media. It’s the same thing just this is providing more ways to get a step- https://t.co/xg59utGrKx — allie. Perfect MIDNIGHT!! (@g0ldcage) June 13, 2022

“It’s the same thing just this is providing more ways to get a step [in] the industry. It may suck seeing some who may not have the same credibility as you land gigs you wanted but that doesn’t mean they aren’t as talented or hard working or whatever else as you,” read one of the tweets.

Jennifer Aniston’s parents were both millionaire actors embedded in the film industry. Their connections allowed for Aniston to have the career that she has. Not trying to minimise what she did in her career but I actually think some of this move away from industry elite is good. — Skandar (@skandarmalik4) June 13, 2022

“I def see her point, I just don’t think nepotism kids should have much room to talk on what regular people do to get in the industry,” a user pointed. “Her dad might’ve not been an A-lister but at least she got an agent way faster than someone dreaming about it from their room in a tiny town.”

