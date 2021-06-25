Friday, June 25, 2021
Jennifer Aniston says she is ‘buddies’ with ex Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is letting people know how to master the art of maintaining an amicable relationship with your cheating ex – psst, we’re looking at you, Brad Pitt!

Talking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston opened up about screen space (albeit a computer screen) with her ex Pitt last September – the two came together for a table reading of the 1982 classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High in an effort to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Aniston shared that the experience was “absolutely fun” thanks to her and Pitt being on good terms. “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends. We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” she said.

“We had fun, and it was for a great cause,” she added.

Jennifer Aniston and Pitt’s on-screen reunion had come just months after the two had made headlines earlier last year after briefly rubbing shoulders at the SAG Awards. A picture of them amicably meeting each other backstage had gone instantly viral with people speculation about a possible rekindling.

