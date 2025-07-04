UK man duped of thousands in ‘Jennifer Aniston’ scam

Do you also have Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston sliding into your DMs? Time to beware, as a U.K. man just lost thousands of pounds to an imposter pretending to be the ‘Friends’ star!

As reported by foreign media, Paul Davis, 43, a resident of Southampton, U.K., has fallen victim to a Jennifer Aniston scam, after an imposter, posing as the Hollywood diva, requested him for cash for ‘Apple subscriptions’, telling him they loved him.

The scam also involved deepfake, confirmed the victim, who received an image of what seemed to be the ‘Friends’ star’s driving license, and visuals of Aniston blowing him flying kisses, as she held an ‘I Love You’ sign.

According to Davis, he was gullible enough to believe that he was talking to Aniston and sent the money to the online catfisher.

“I’ve had fake videos from Jennifer Aniston saying she loves me and asking for £200. I believed it – and I paid,” he told a foreign publication. “I got bitten. Once bitten, twice shy.”

Moreover, the scam victim mentioned that besides Aniston, he also received AI-generated videos of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and tech billionaire Elon Musk, in addition to messages about him winning cash prizes.

“It’s been going on for about five months. I thought people would get into trouble for this, but these people seem to be having a laugh and getting away with it,” Davis said, adding that he wasn’t the only victim of this scam but also knows someone who even spent ‘over a grand on Apple gift cards’ for these scammers.

