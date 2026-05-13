Jennifer Aniston Sets Record Straight up: No Feud with Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston has shut down rumors of a feud with her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, denying claims that she’s unhappy with Kudrow’s recent comments.

The controversy started when Kudrow mentioned she was often referred to as “the sixth Friend” behind the scenes, sparking speculation about tension between the two actresses.

An insider from Aniston’s camp dismissed the rumors, stating that Aniston isn’t happy with Kudrow for “stirring up drama and pushing this self-pitying narrative that reflects poorly on the rest of them”.

The source added that Aniston is focused on her upcoming wedding to Jim Curtis and isn’t bothered by Kudrow’s comments.

Kudrow has been speaking about her experiences on Friends, including feeling overlooked during the show’s success. She’s also expressed concerns about AI’s impact on the entertainment industry, citing her work on The Comeback.

It’s worth mentioning that Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow’s friendship is truly iconic! They’ve been close friends for over 28 years, bonding over their time as Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Green on Friends.

Their friendship extends beyond the show, with frequent meetups, birthday celebrations, and even quarantine buddies.

Their Friendship in a Nutshell:

Shared History: They met in 1994 on the set of Friends and instantly clicked.

Mutual Support: Kudrow is Aniston’s ultimate cheerleader, and Aniston has a special nickname for Kudrow – “Floosh”.

Laughter and Fun: They often share funny moments on set and in their personal lives, like their hilarious bloopers.

Group Chat: They’re part of a group chat with Courteney Cox, keeping each other updated on their lives.