Jennifer Aniston shares her affection with boyfriend Jim Chris

American actress Jennifer Aniston expresses her admiration for her boyfriend, Jim Chris.

In an interview with Elle as a 2025 Women in Hollywood honoree, Aniston shared rare insights from her relationship with the hypnotherapist.

Aniston explained, Curtis is “quite extraordinary”. She further said, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does”. She also noted that as a part of the December 2025/ January 2026 Issue. “He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity”.

She further added, “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to”. On Wednesday November 12, Aniston’s comments, days after she went Instagram official with Curtis on November 2. At the time, she paid tribute to her significant other in honor of his 50th birthday, sharing a cozy snap of them together in a sweet embrace.

Aniston mentioned alongside the black-white photo, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️”.

The pair were first photographed together in July on a yacht and Curtis has since attended various events in support of Aniston, including a LolaVie launch event and the premiere of The Morning Show season 4 in New York City. A source told PEOPLE in November that she’s “very happy and in a great place” with Curtis.

“She’s been glowing. Everything in her life has come together and she’s excited about it. Jim’s the best,” the source said. “Her friends love him. He’s calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He’s brought a really steady and positive energy into her life.”

The source also added that it “all feels light, natural and really good” and is “exactly where she wants to be right now”.