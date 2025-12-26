Jennifer Aniston shares Peek into her first Christmas with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is ringing in the holiday season with her new love, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis!

The 56-year-old actress has been giving fans glimpses into their romance since going Instagram official in early November and now she has shared glimpse into their first Christmas together.

Following the Christmas, Jennifer Aniston shared a slew of photos for her fans from her Hollywood home.

One of the photos from her carousel showed Jim joyfully holding a baby, while another captured Jennifer relaxing on her patio with one of her dogs against a glowing sunset.

Another adorable snap featured the Friends actress napping in her cozy living room with an eye mask.

“Sending you ALL the love, Happy holidays!” Jennifer wrote in the caption.

The couple went Instagram official in November when Jennifer shared a heartfelt black-and-white photo of herself hugging Jim from behind on his birthday.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote at the time, adding, “Cherished.”

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis – who is an author and hypnotherapist – were first romantically linked together in July when they were seen looking cozy on a yacht in Mallorca.

She even took Jim to the season three premiere of her Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Last month, the lovebirds spent Thanksgiving together in New York City.