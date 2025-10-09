'Selfish' Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on painful false narratives
Oct 09, 2025
Twice-divorced Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the hurtful false narratives about her as the Hollywood A-lister, who is currently dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, gets honest about her decades-lost fertility struggles.
In her new magazine cover interview, Jennifer Aniston, 56, who for years had been under scrutiny for her much-publicised but often-misinterpreted personal life, is finally speaking up on her choice of not having kids, in order to prioritise her career.
Addressing the decades-old speculation that Aniston’s first marriage to Brad Pitt ended after five years, because she was not keen on starting a family and having a child, she said, “They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes.”
In a heartbreaking revelation about her fertility struggles, the ‘Friends’ alum shared that she underwent multiple IVF treatments, but was unsuccessful each time.
“That’s not anybody’s business,” she continued. “But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it – the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic.”
“It does affect me – I’m just a human being,” the actor admitted. “We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’”
Notably, Jennifer Aniston had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux. She is currently rumoured to be dating hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis since earlier this year.