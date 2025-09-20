Jennifer Aniston stunned to learn close friend Reese Witherspoon's real name

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston was left in absolute disbelief as she learnt about the actual name of her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, after their friendship of over 25 years.

Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars with Reese Witherspoon in Apple TV+ series , starting in 2019, and has been close friends with the Oscar-winner for over 25 years, was stunned during their recent joint appearance, when she came to know the actual name of the latter, while promoting the new season of their workplace drama.

It happened so, during the ‘Do You Even Know Me?’ segment, when Witherspoon asked the ‘Friends’ alum to pick her correct middle name, from ‘Jane, Jeanne or Joan’, to which she guessed with the first option.

However, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star corrected her, saying, “It’s Jeanne. That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne.”

“Laura Jeanne?” a confused Aniston asked in disbelief, to which Witherspoon confirmed, “That’s my real name.”

“Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura?” Aniston asked again in shock. “Wait, Laura Jeanne? I’m not calling you that from now on! Come on, Laura Jeanne.”

“Where did Reese come from?” Aniston quizzed again. That’s when Witherspoon explained, “I’m Laura Jeanne Reese.”

However, when it was her turn, Witherspoon didn’t know either that Aniston’s name is ‘Jennifer Joanna’. “J.J. — Does anybody call you J.J.? Well, I do now,” she told her friend.