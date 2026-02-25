Jennifer Aniston teases fans about her wedding to Jim Curtis

In the recent news, Jennifer Aniston appeared to tie the knot again, with sources saying she and her new beau, Jim Curtis, are planning a wedding in Greece.

The Friends alum has been dating Curtis since last year, and insiders describe her as “over the moon” to have found what she calls the love of her life.

While the couple have not officially announced an engagement, a friend told a US-based entertainment site that an overseas ceremony this summer is likely.

The insider speculated about Aniston’s marriage plans, “Jen is beyond excited. She’s walking on air to have finally met the man she says is the true love of her life”.

They added, “She can’t wait to marry him – they haven’t announced an engagement, but it’s an open secret that she’s said yes.

“Jim’s mentioned several times doing it in Greece this summer, and Jen loves that, as well, so that’s looking like the plan”. They further noted, “It would fit them so well since they both have Greek heritage. It would also be very different from what either she or Jim has had in the past.”

Speaking on if the couple would go for a pre-nuptial agreement, the insider said the Hollywood star “is concerned about making him feel inferior if she puts a big contract between them, but her pals have stressed that she absolutely cannot leave herself vulnerable.”

“Jen is adamant that Jim is one of the purest souls she’s ever met and is a decent man,” the insider said of Aniston’s feelings for her man.

She feels torn because she wants love to win over everything else, including money, and she wants to prove that she’s finally found her Mr Right and doesn’t have any reservations about it.”