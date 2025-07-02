Jennifer Aniston to headline series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has been confirmed to headline Apple TV+ series, adapted from Jennette McCurdy’s widely acclaimed memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Jennifer Aniston will essay the role, modelled after actor-turned-filmmaker Jennette McCurdy’s mother, to lead the star cast of a new Apple TV+ series, inspired by the latter’s memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

According to the details, Aniston will also serve as co-showrunner on the 10-episodic dramedy series, along with writers McCurdy and Ari Katcher.

Notably, McCurdy, who started acting at an early age of 8, starring in the Nickelodeon show ‘iCarly’, released her bestselling book in August 2022, following years of therapy, to deal with her mother’s death due to cancer complications in 2013. In the memoir, she recounts being ’emotionally, mentally and physically abused’ by her mother throughout her childhood.

Similarly, the upcoming series will centre around the ‘codependent relationship’ between a young female actor in a popular kids’ show and her ‘narcissistic mother’, as detailed in the statement.

Meanwhile, the studio is yet to cast an actor for the role of an 18-year-old teen star.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston still mourns her ‘first, true love’, lost due to ‘Friends’