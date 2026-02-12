Jennifer Aniston turns 57: Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon pen sweet wish

Jennifer Aniston is feeling the love on her 57th birthday.

On Wednesday, February 11, the Friends star was showered with heartfelt tributes from longtime friends and co stars, including Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon, who both took to Instagram to celebrate the beloved actress.

Cox, 61, shared a nostalgic throwback photo of herself and Aniston from their Friends days as part of a carousel post dedicated to her Aquarius friends. The image appeared to date back to their time on the iconic sitcom, where they played Monica Geller and Rachel Green respectively.

“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians! So many birthdays this month,” Cox captioned the post, adding, I’m so lucky to have these ‘air’ heads in my life.” The post also included birthday nods to Laura Dern and Isla Fisher.

Reese Witherspoon – who starred alongside Aniston both on Friends and in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show – marked the occasion with a playful Instagram Reel highlighting their decades long bond.

The video opened with a throwback photo from Friends, where Witherspoon guest starred as Rachel’s sister Jill Green. The caption read, “When someone mentions growing up together like we don’t know ball.” The Reel then cut to a more recent photo of the pair on the set of The Morning Show, where they portray co anchors Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, with the caption, “We know ball.”

“Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! From the Green sisters to news anchors, our conversations and laughter never stop. Your love of life, your humor, and your endless positivity are such a gift. I feel so grateful to know you on and off screen. Love you, Jen,” Witherspoon wrote.

