Jennifer Aniston wears same suit as Harry Styles: ‘Call me Harriet Styles’

Jennifer Aniston would rather be called Harriet Styles from this day forward after the ’90s style icon noted that she’s unknowingly been matching outfits with another style icon – Harry Styles!

Aniston’s style has been one of the highlights of her career since her days on Friends (hello, we still covet the Rachel Green haircut!) and Styles’ name is testament enough to his style prowess, and so when fans spotted them rocking identical fits, it wasn’t long before they went viral!

Fashion columnist Evan Rozz Katz drew the comparison, saying, “Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston wore the same outfit not once but TWICE. So don’t you DARE tell me they’re not the same person with the ability to morph between time and space?”

As it seems, Styles took some style inspo from Aniston with a white t-shirt that said ‘Save the drama for your mama’. Aniston followed suit with a literal Gucci suit, made famous by Style, for her InStyle magazine shoot.

Soon enough, the pictures made their way to Aniston, who, in a hilarious jibe, took to her Instagram story to share them saying, “Just call me Harriet Styles.”

We reckon that Styles may be just as happy with Aniston’s reaction as the internet after one fan pointed out, “The fact that Harry’s first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston and now she’s posted him on her insta story…I just know he’s so happy rn.”

the fact that harry’s first celebrity crush was jennifer aniston and now she’s posted him on her insta story…i just know he’s so happy rn pic.twitter.com/UsrSzBTXvt — elisha (@7Osloveontour) August 4, 2021

“Jennifer and Harry besties so true,” quipped one user, and we would like to think so too now.