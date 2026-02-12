Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis celebrates her 57th birthday with intimate snap

Jennifer Aniston rang in her 57th birthday with a heartfelt and very public display of affection from boyfriend Jim Curtis.

On Wednesday, the hypnotherapist took to Instagram to celebrate the Friends star’s special day, sharing a romantic black and white photo of the couple locked in an intimate kiss over a large floral arrangement. In a second snapshot, the pair appeared relaxed and happy as they laughed together aboard a boat.

“HBD MY ,” Curtis captioned the post, keeping his message short but meaningful.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with supportive messages for the couple. “How cute are you both!! So happy for you,” one follower wrote.

While, another added, “Beautiful pictures, thanks Jim. HBD to our dear Jen.” A third chimed in, “You guys are so lucky you found one another. We’re all thrilled for you.” One fan even predicted, “Complete energetic alignment. You will grow old together.”

Curtis’ sweet birthday tribute comes just weeks after he opened up about how his relationship with Aniston began. During a January 26 appearance on the Today show, the 50-year-old revealed that the pair were introduced through mutual friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis first spotted together in Spain in July 2025, alongside several famous faces.