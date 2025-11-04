Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux reacts to her new romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux has given her a seal of approval over her relationship with new beau, Jim Curtis.

On Sunday, November 2, the Friends star made her relationship with Jim Instagram official as she celebrated his birthday.

Jennifer Aniston shared an intimate black and white photo with the author and hypnotherapist, where the two could be seen enjoying a romantic moment.

The photo showed the 56-year-old actor seen wrapping her arms around Jim as he sweetly held her hands with a wide smile on his face.

“Happy birthday my love,” she captioned the photo, adding, “Cherished.”

The post quickly garnered immense love from her friends and fans alike. Among them was the filmmaker Justin Theroux, who subtly showed his support for Jennifer’s new romance by simply liking the post.

Jennifer Aniston was previously married Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. They first met in 2007, and later reconnected on the set of 2011’s Wanderlust before forming a romantic relationship. Despite their divorce, Jennifer and Justin have remained close and are on good terms since their divorce.

Earlier to this, Jennifer Aniston was married to his Friends costar Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. The former couple has appeared to rekindle their friendship over the years.