Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany radiate romance at Broadway's 'Liberation' premiere

Jennifer Connelly captivated the red carpet at the opening night of Broadway’s Liberation on Tuesday, exuding affection alongside husband Paul Bettany and reaffirming her status as a Hollywood icon of enduring romance and family devotion.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner, renowned for her role in A Beautiful Mind, turned heads in a stylish black leather mini skirt and matching jacket paired with a sleek turtleneck top, finished off with chunky heels that highlighted her poised and radiant presence. Holding hands with Bettany, the couple shared warm smiles and intimate moments, showcasing the strength of their 21-year marriage that continues to inspire fans.

Connelly’s path to this loving partnership traces back to 2000, when she met Bettany on the A Beautiful Mind set. He had been smitten by her since seeing her breakout performance in Once Upon a Time in America at age 15. Their connection was immediate. Bettany once shared with Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve never been this close to someone that beautiful before”, and proposed before they even started dating. The duo tied the knot on January 1, 2003, in Scotland. The couple lived in a building with their two children, son Stellan, 22 and daughter Agnes, 14. Connelly also had a son, Kai, 28, from her previous marriage with David Dugan.

Motherhood had evidently shaped Connelly’s life, as she revealed in a 2012 interview with Anderson Cooper:” Becoming a mother has made all the difference in terms of learning to take more responsibility for myself and my life… The biggest thing for me is wanting my kids to grow up safely and have happy lives”. Bettany echoed this in a 2021 People chat, noting how family life transformed him: “Marriage and children changed my life. It really altered who I was and what I saw as my goals”.

Connelly recently gave fans a peek into their bond by posting a touching birthday photo with Agnes on Instagram last year.

The Broadway event not only spotlighted Connelly’s impeccable style and artistic interests but also her ability to balance a stellar career with a nurturing family life.