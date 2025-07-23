Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper Reunite!

July 23, 2025 – Malibu, CA: Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper, who first crossed paths on the set of the hit television series “Alias” in the early 2000s, demonstrated that their friendship has stood the test of time with a recent family dinner outing in Malibu.

Celebrity Spotting at Nobu Restaurant

The longtime friends were photographed dining together at the upscale Japanese restaurant Nobu over the weekend, accompanied by their children in what appeared to be a casual family gathering. Cooper arrived with his six-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with supermodel Irina Shayk, while Garner was joined by two of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: 19-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Sam.

A Friendship Spanning Nearly 25 Years

The actors’ relationship dates back to their collaboration on J.J. Abrams’ espionage thriller “Alias,” where their professional partnership blossomed into a lasting personal friendship. This recent sighting marks another public appearance for the pair, who have maintained their bond despite their busy Hollywood careers and personal lives.

Previous Public Appearances Fuel Speculation

This isn’t the first time Garner and Cooper have been spotted together in public settings. In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, paparazzi captured the former co-stars building sandcastles on Malibu beach, which sparked rumors about a potential romantic relationship.

However, sources close to both actors quickly dismissed the speculation. A representative told Page Six at the time: “They are friends and have been forever. There is no truth to anything else.”

Garner’s Tribute Reveals Deep Friendship

The depth of their friendship became publicly evident during the 2022 American Cinematheque Awards, where Garner honored Cooper with a heartfelt speech that revealed intimate details about their relationship.

“I took him home and made him dinner… I’m still making him dinner,” Garner shared during her tribute. “There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper.”

During the same event, Garner playfully recalled her initial impressions of Cooper, describing him as an “apple-drooling frosted haired boy wonder” before realizing his attractiveness when she heard him speaking French on set.

Professional Beginnings and Career Challenges

Their “Alias” collaboration proved formative for both actors, though Cooper has been candid about the limitations his role presented early in his career. Playing the supportive “good guy” character, Cooper found himself typecast and struggling to land more substantial roles.

“I would constantly go to auditions and they would say, ‘He’s just not edgy enough,'” Cooper revealed in a Telegraph interview, describing how his television role initially hindered his film career prospects.

The actor expressed frustration with his limited screen time, working only two days per week in scenes that primarily involved asking Garner’s character about her missions. This dissatisfaction eventually led to conversations with series creator J.J. Abrams about expanding his role to include more dynamic storylines.

Current Status: Enduring Hollywood Friendship

Today, both actors have established themselves as major Hollywood figures—Garner through her work in films like “13 Going on 30” and recent projects, while Bradley Cooper has earned acclaim as both an actor and director, particularly for “A Star Is Born.”

Their recent Nobu dinner demonstrates that despite their individual success and busy family lives, the friendship forged on the “Alias” set continues to thrive nearly 25 years later.

