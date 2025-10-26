Jennifer Garner and her kids’ tree-planting project becomes a green success story

Actress Jennifer Garner continues to prove that kindness and community spirit can go hand in hand with Hollywood fame. The award-winning star recently revisited Julian C. Dixon Park to see the trees she and her children planted more than two years ago — a project that began as a simple birthday idea and has now grown, quite literally, into a local success story.

For her birthday two and a half years ago, Jennifer Garner partnered with the LA Parks Foundation, bringing along her three children — Violet, Fin, and Samuel — to help plant dozens of trees. Returning to the park this weekend, she shared a short video of the flourishing greenery and a moment of herself hugging one of the trees that had matured under her care.

In a heartfelt caption, Jennifer Garner wrote, “Two and a half years ago, I reached out to @laparksfoundation — I had an idea for a birthday project: could my kids and I please plant trees with them? Yes, we could. Here are our trees, all grown up, providing shade and making the park prettier. I love trees; trees are my favorite people.”

Her thoughtful post drew admiration from fellow celebrities. Reese Witherspoon called the project “so inspiring,” while Tracee Ellis Ross agreed that “trees and dogs are the best people.” Rita Wilson also praised Jennifer Garner for leading by example, describing her as “truly inspiring.”

While the actress is known for keeping her children out of the limelight, her eldest daughter, Violet has made her own mark as a passionate health advocate. The Yale student recently spoke at the United Nations about supporting people affected by long COVID, calling for stronger public-health measures.

Proud parents Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have both expressed admiration for Violet’s activism. In a recent interview, Affleck said, “I could not be more proud of my children… [Violet] takes after her mom. She’s spectacular.”

By encouraging her children to give back, Jennifer Garner has shown that compassion, environmental awareness, and family can intertwine beautifully — a message that’s taking root far beyond the park where her birthday trees now stand tall.