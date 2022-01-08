Jennifer Garner bags ‘Woman of the Year’ title from Harvard

Jennifer Garner has been honored with the ‘Woman of the Year’ title by a theatre group of Harvard University for her work as an actor and philanthropist, as announced on Thursday.

American actor, Jennifer Garner will be the guest of honor at next month’s parade through Harvard Square, to receive her pudding pot, as stated by the theatre group in a statement. The parade will be followed by a roast.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals of Harvard University, which put out its first full performance back in 1844 is among the oldest theater groups in the world. In 1951, the group initiated the ‘Woman of the Year’ award to acknowledge people who have made ‘lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment’.

The first recipient of this accolade was English artist Gertrude Lawrence, while the honor was given to Viola Davis last year. Some of the celebs awarded with the title include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman, and Cher.

The parade this year is slated for February 5 and will be the opening night for the troupe’s latest performance.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Molly Chiang, co-producer of theatrical said, “We are thrilled to honor Jennifer Garner, who will be the first Woman of the Year to be honored on Opening Night. ’13 Going on 30′ was my go-to movie growing up, so I can’t wait to meet her”.

The 49-year-old actor has been commended for her work in several movies including ‘Juno’, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ’13 Going on 30′, and received several nominations for her role as Sydney Bristow in television spy series ‘Alias’.

Garner is a trustee for ‘Save the Children’ and has advocated raising awareness and funds for the organization. She co-founded the organic food company Once Upon a Farm in 2017, with a goal of providing children with the highest quality food grown using sustainable methods.

