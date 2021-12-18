Close friends of Jennifer Garner slam Ben Affleck for blame game

Closest friends of Jennifer Garner have come out in her support days after former husband Ben Affleck made insensitive comments on their marriage.

Earlier this week, Batman star made some shocking revelations about his marriage with actor, Jennifer Garner who said that he felt trapped in the marriage and it is the main reason why he started drinking.

Recently, closest pals of Garner have come out in her support and have called out Ben Affleck for his comments.

One of her friends told an international publication, “Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse”.

Her friend disclosed, “Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children”.

An insider close to them even affirmed, “Anyone who knows addict behaviour knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It’s one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease.”

On Tuesday, during his appearance at ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Ben Affleck commented about his past marriage with Jennifer Garner. He said, “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens. It was somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer … what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Apart from the fans of the couple and Jennifer’s friends, Ben’s comments have irked his current partner Jennifer Lopez as well, who was being dragged into the matter for dating him.

