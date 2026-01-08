Jennifer Garner calls divorce from Ben Affleck ‘hard’

Jennifer Garner has opened up about one of the most challenging chapters of her life.

During a candid conversation with Marie Claire UK, the 53-year-old actress shared insight into her divorce from Ben Affleck and how it reshaped her world.

Reflecting on her 2015 separation from the Argo actor, she shared that the end of their marriage as deeply painful, not because of public scrutiny, but because of what it meant for their family.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there,” Garner said, gesturing into the distance, “was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

Following the highly publicized split, Garner leaned heavily on her close circle for support, emphasizing the importance of community in rebuilding her life.

“I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters. That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through,” she added.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck – who share three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel – parted ways in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.