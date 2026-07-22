Jennifer Garner details scary paparazzi moments involving kids

Jennifer Garner claims that what worried her the most was not fame, but rather what it did to her children, recalling her darkest moments in the paparazzi limelight.

Garner recounted the reason she collaborated with Halle Berry back in 2013 to advocate for stricter legislation shielding showbiz kids from hostile paparazzi while promoting The Five Star Weekend on the Shut Up Evan podcast. She claimed that everyday living frequently felt risky prior to the implementation of those safeguards.

Looking back at the past, Jennifer Garner reminisced:

“If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me.”

“They would drive up onto people’s lawns… We were trying to have our little one play soccer, and the association asked us to stop because there were 20 cars coming,” she continued.

The showbiz figure additionally discussed terrifying incidents outside schools and doctors’ offices:

“If you show up and you’re trying to get into the pediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder… and you can’t get into the door because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that,” Garner remarked. She then added, “The kids are paying the price. Kids were getting knocked over coming out of preschool.”

Jennifer Garner claims that photographers continue to follow her every day.

“I have two photographers that follow me every day,” the actress said, disclosing that one of them has been following her for almost 20 years. She surprisingly acknowledged that they now have “a very interesting relationship.”

“We’ve had some really real-life moments together,” Garner added, saying that after thinking someone else was pursuing her, she trusted the photographer and ran to him for assistance.

“There’s kind of a Stockholm Syndrome thing,” the Valentine’s Day star commented.