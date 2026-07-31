Jennifer Garner enjoys sweet day out with her lookalike daughter

Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she spent quality time with her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, during a rare mother-daughter outing in Los Angeles this week.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 54, was photographed on Thursday, July 30, enjoying lunch with 20-year-old Violet. The pair appeared in high spirits as they walked side by side after their meal, sharing smiles during the casual outing.

For the occasion, Garner opted for a chic yet relaxed look, wearing a red blouse paired with a denim skirt, black sandals and sunglasses. Violet, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, wore a printed maxi dress with athletic sneakers and completed her outfit with a bright blue shoulder bag.

Garner shares Violet, 17-year-old Seraphina and 13-year-old Samuel with her former husband, actor Ben Affleck. Although the actress occasionally speaks about her family, she generally keeps her children out of the spotlight, making public appearances with them relatively uncommon.

The outing comes just weeks after Garner revealed the humorous nickname her children have given her during a joint interview with her Five-Star Weekend co-star Chloë Sevigny for Elle.

“My kids call me ‘The Crone,'” Garner said with a laugh, adding that the nickname still amuses her.

“I’ll hear them talking about me, and they’ll be like, ‘Where’s the crone?’ And then they’ll say, ‘Oh, the crone sits!'” she recalled, noting that she finds the family joke entertaining rather than offensive.