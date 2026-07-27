Jennifer Garner honors Ben Affleck's mother in emotional tribute

Jennifer Garner paid special tribute to her ex-partner Ben Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Bold, after her death.

On Sunday, the 13 Going on 30 actress was spotted strolling through the bustling Brentwood Farmers Market in Los Angeles. She kept it casual for the daytime outing, wearing a white shirt emblazoned with the French phrase “Maman Je T’aime,” which translates to “I love you, Mom.

According to the announcement from the family members, she passed away peacefully in her sleep after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer. Chris was diagnosed with cancer in December 2025.

Read More: Ben Affleck’s mom Chris Anne dies at 82 after cancer battle

In 2012, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben expressed his love for his mom. He, in an interview, stated, “My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school”.

“My dad had a more working-class lifestyle. He didn’t go to college. He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard,” added the actor and filmmaker. It is worth mentioning here that Jennifer and Ben were married from 2009 to 2015. The former couple shares three kids – Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12.

Earlier, Ben’s mother breathed her last on June 2. She was 83.