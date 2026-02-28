Jennifer Garner, John Cena spotted on set of new comedy ‘One Attempt Remaining’

Jennifer Garner proved she can juggle just about anything as she spent a busy day filming her upcoming comedy One Attempt Remaining in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old actress was photographed moving between scenes with her hands full, effortlessly balancing a large tote bag and an oversized water bottle while dressed casually in white jeans, a white top and trainers, with a blue blouse layered for comfort.

Later in the day, Garner appeared in costume near the production trailers, juggling a drink, her phone and a napkin in one hand. She wore a gray cardigan, wide-leg jeans and pink trainers, with full makeup suggesting she was ready to return to filming.

Despite the hectic pace, Garner appeared upbeat and relaxed as cameras rolled. The comedy also stars John Cena and centers on a divorced couple who discover the cryptocurrency they won during a cruise is suddenly worth millions, only to realize they cannot remember the password needed to access it.

Filming began earlier this week and is expected to continue through late April. Cena was also spotted on set, dressed casually in a green polo shirt and gray shorts between takes.

One Attempt Remaining is being directed by Kay Cannon, who previously helmed Cinderella (2021) and Blockers (2018) and wrote the Pitch Perfect trilogy/spin-off show.