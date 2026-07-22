Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are bringing back the nostalgia as the beloved co-stars have reunited on the set of Netflix’s upcoming 13 Going on 30 reboot.

The actresses were spotted filming scenes together on Tuesday, July 21, marking another chapter in the legacy of the fan-favorite 2004 romantic comedy.

Photos from the set showed Garner, 54, and Greer, 51, dressed in character as production continues on the highly anticipated reboot.

Garner was seen wearing a floral dress, while Greer sported a sharp blue business suit. The pair were also joined by actors Emily Bader and Logan Lerman, who are set to lead the new adaptation, although details about their roles remain under wraps.

In the original 13 Going on 30, Garner portrayed Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up in the body of her 30-year-old self after wishing to skip her awkward teenage years.

Greer played Lucy Wyman, Jenna’s childhood friend who later became her workplace rival. The romantic comedy also starred Mark Ruffalo as Matt Flamhaff and Andy Serkis as Richard Kneeland.

The reboot is being directed by Brett Haley, with Garner also serving as an executive producer.

Alongside Garner, Greer, Bader, and Lerman, the reboot’s cast also includes Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky.

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for the 13 Going on 30 reboot, but filming is currently underway.