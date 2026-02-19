How Jennifer Garner personally handpicked Judy Greer for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2

After three years, The Last Thing He Told Me is finally back. Season two premieres Friday, February 20, with Jennifer Garner returning as Hannah Hall. She’s leading the story again, but this time there’s a new face shaking things up — Judy Greer joins the cast as the mysterious Quinn Favreau.

Jennifer Garner, who’s also an executive producer of The Last Thing He Told Me, personally suggested Greer for the role. She saw an opportunity for a strong, layered female character and pitched Judy directly to the creative team. The producers didn’t hesitate — they trusted Garner’s judgment and were excited about what Greer could bring to the part.

For Judy Greer, the chance to work with Garner again was irresistible. The two go way back to 13 Going on 30, and Greer jumped at the idea of reuniting with her longtime friend. But it wasn’t just nostalgia. The character of Quinn is dark, secretive, and layered — a departure from roles Greer usually gets. It was exactly the kind of challenge she was looking for.

Jennifer Garner’s influence didn’t stop at casting. She helped shape how Quinn interacts with Hannah, making sure the role was meaningful and gave Greer room to stretch as an actor. According to the team, Quinn’s arc is the “birth of a super villain,” and Garner’s guidance was key in developing that edge.

On set, the reunion vibes were real. Jennifer Garner and Greer found themselves working with old collaborators, including costume designer Susie DeSanto and makeup artist Cindy Williams — both of whom had worked on 13 Going on 30. It added a personal touch to their professional reunion, and Greer says it made the experience even more special.

With Jennifer Garner leading the season and Judy Greer joining in a pivotal role, the show promises suspense and emotional stakes. Garner’s dual role as lead actor and executive producer continues to shape the series, while Greer’s Quinn brings intrigue and tension. Fans will see how the past catches up with Hannah and Bailey, all through Garner’s carefully curated cast.