Jennifer Garner’s latest video goes viral

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner shared a video of a happy duck on her Instagram page and it went viral across social media platforms.

The video post, which has 3.24 million likes, sees a happy duck going on a round trip inside a house. The noises made by the duck’s run make it even more heartwarming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

The 42-year-old, who is active in the industry since 1995, has worked in super hit films and shows namely Catch Me If You Can, Peppermint, The Kingdom, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Draft Day, Law & Order, Felicity, Saturday Night Live and Make It Work!

She will be seen in the upcoming flick The Adam Project, which is in post-production

The actor got married twice. She married Scott Foley back in 2000 and parted ways with him in 2004.

Read More: Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful list

Jennifer Garner then tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2005. Their marriage ended in 2018.

The celebrity has 11.6 million followers on Instagram. She takes to the social media platform where the pictures of her red carpet appearances, photoshoots and social work can be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

In addition to film and TV roles, the Daredevil star is the co-founder of the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm. She is an ambassador for the advocacy group Save the Children.

Moreover, she advocates for anti-paparazzi campaigns among the children of celebrities.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!