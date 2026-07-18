Jennifer Garner makes rare remarks about ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has shown rare admiration for her ex-husband Ben Affleck, in addition to providing insight into the way their relationship has evolved following their divorce.

The actress called Affleck a “wonderful” co-parent and claimed that his commitment to their three kids has made it easier for her to juggle her successful acting career with her family life.

Garner discussed the difficulties of raising a family while still working in Hollywood in a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

She acknowledged that there was a time when parenting took precedence, saying that she “absolutely” became engrossed in spending time with her kids when they were very young.

Jennifer Garner and Affleck have a 14-year-old son, Samuel, and two daughters, 20-year-old Violet, and 17-year-old Fin. The actress clarified that their family’s routine has evolved as their kids have become older, particularly since they are now teenagers.

She used to avoid spending a lot of time apart from them, but now that she knows they are in capable hands with their father, she feels more at ease taking on projects.

Garner commended Affleck for his ongoing involvement in their kids’ lives, stating that he has developed into a fantastic co-parent who looks out for their family. His support, which she described as “quite liberated,” enables her to pursue her career while knowing that their kids have a dependable and caring parent at their side.

Jennifer Garner remarked, saying, “He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And that’s very freeing.”

After reuniting after their initial encounter on the Pearl Harbor set in 2001, the former pair got married in 2005. Following ten years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

They stated at the time that they were dedicated to co-parenting their kids and moving on with love and friendship.

Garner and Affleck’s relationship has remained notably polite over time. They have been seen together on holidays, family vacations, and significant occasions involving their kids.

Their strategy has frequently been seen as an illustration of how divorced parents can still collaborate for the good of their family.