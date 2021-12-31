Jennifer Garner nearly ‘set the kitchen on fire’ on Christmas

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner almost set her kitchen on fire over the Christmas weekend as she attempted a new recipe.

Jennifer shared a 4-minute long recipe video on the photo and video sharing site Instagram that sees the ‘Valentine’s Day’ actor almost lit the kitchen, as she prepares a recipe of ‘beef bourguignon’ by Ina Garten from her famous cookbook ‘Barefoot in Paris’.

Garner can be seen preparing a Christmas meal for the family in the latest video shared in the series of ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ when she doubled the quantity of brandy in the instructions and fired it all at once.

Her video displayed the moments that went wrong in the attempt, when she lit all that quantity of alcohol at once and it burst into fire, with flames stretching to inches above.

“A thousand pardons”, Jennifer exclaimed as she failed to hold her petrified reaction and immediately instructed, “Don’t double the Cognac”.

“I almost lit the kitchen on fire”, the Daredevil actor acknowledged in the caption. She shared the written recipe in the caption of the video uploaded on Wednesday, along with a warm caption saying, “The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them”.

Garner’s video earned a tremendous response from social media users with millions of views and red hearts. The author of the recipe, Ina also dropped a sweet comment on the video saying, “That’s my favorite!!! And I almost set the kitchen on fire every time! Happy New Year!!! Love you. ❤❤❤”.

Jennifer Garner launched her Instagram special ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ in December 2017 and frequently share her cooking endeavors in the series.

