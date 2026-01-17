Jennifer Garner reveals Ben Affleck’s obsession with Beyoncé’s ‘Halo’

Jennifer Garner is revealing a quirky side of her ex-husband Ben Affleck!

During her recent appearance at Diesel, A Bookstore, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared Afleck’s unusual music obsession with non other than Beyoncé.

“Do you guys do this? Do you listen to a song over and over again?” the Alias star asked the audience on Thursday.

Then she dropped the bomb, “I just want to tell you something. I’ve survived this. I have lived through it.”

Garner went on to recount the days in 2009 when Affleck was filming The Town in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Ben Affleck listens to a song over and over,” she said, according to People. I had a three-month-old and a three-year-old living in a rental in Cambridge, Mass., while he was shooting ‘The Town.’ And he listened to Beyoncé‘s ‘Halo,’ and I would be nursing,” she candidly shared.

Affleck directed, co-wrote and starred in the 2010 crime thriller, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival that year and went on to nab a Producers Guild of America nomination for best film — as well as two wins from the National Board of Review.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2015. During their decade long marriage, the couple welcomed three kids – Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.