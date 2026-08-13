Jennifer Garner talks about her journey into business

Jennifer Garner is sharing how launching a business later in her professional journey humbled her.

The 13 Going on 30 actress said in a recent Forbes Talks interview that she had to start from scratch when she entered the world of entrepreneurship. Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, she commented, “I’m learning. This is all new to me. I’d never taken an econ class or a business class. I didn’t know how to read a spreadsheet. They still really overwhelm me, but I sure as heck love the process of always being the student in the room.”

Garner joined the organic children’s food company Once Upon a Farm back in 2017 and is currently one of the firm’s co-founders. However, she also sees several strategic advantages to launching a business later in life.

“I’m so grateful to be a grown-up in that room and not a kid, because I think [back then] I’d need to prove myself. I’d need to say, ‘This is how we should do this,’ or ‘This is how this should run.’ And I’m blissfully not motivated by needing to be in charge,” Garner confessed.

The 54-year-old actress added that her ambition to take on new challenges has not diminished with age. “It’s great to still feel hungry,” Jennifer Garner continued, adding, “I’m still really hungry.”