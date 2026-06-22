Jennifer Garner’s adorable tribute to ex Ben Affleck on Father’s Day

Jennifer Garner melted everyone’s heart on Father’s Day post with a surprising open appreciation for ex-husband Ben Affleck in an old throwback photograph, calling him the favorite landing spot for three individuals.

The Post: A Moment captured behind the scenes

On Sunday, Father’s Day, June 15th, “13 Going on 30,” celebrity Jen Garner posted an image that most have never seen on Instagram Stories in honor of Affleck, father to their three children – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The photograph showed Ben Affleck in an exhausted but loving position reclining on the couch, with one of their newborns resting on his chest. Jen Garner added thecaption, “Happy Father’s Day to three individuals’ favored resting ground”.

The Statement: Honoring Parents and Parental Figures

Also remembered by Jen Garner was her father who had recently died, William John Garner. She wrote, “The gift of having a parent who thrives on being a father, well, my sisters and I have experienced that love; lucky for us, our children know it too”.

She wrote on a lighter note: “To the Dads wherever you may be, to grandfathers, uncles, father figures alike, Happy Father’s Day. We do appreciate you. “

The backdrop: Well-matched ex-spouses since their separation in 2018

In 2018, Jen Garner, 53, and Ben Affleck, 52, ended their 13-year marriage but are admired for having successfully maneuvered their post-divorce child-raising efforts amicably. While on the set of Pearl Harbor back in 2001, Jen and Ben had first met and married six years later. Though in 2015 they eventually broke up, to this day the two get along.

Speaking in GQ in the month of April, he stated, “Having a terrific co-parent in Jen Garner is something for which I’m thankful. Jen is really one of a kind and our cooperation is outstanding”.

Reflecting on their past partnership in an interview for Vanity Fair back in 2016, Jen explained, “The bottom line is that it’s all for the kids and their dreams align completely for the two of us; it’s only natural you’ll feel that you’re going to end up being friends with someone when you see their children absolutely adoration him or her”.

A symbol of graciousness

The post arrived following Ben’s official divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Contrary to common celebrity gossips and rumors which imply discord between Garner and Affleck as the couple navigate this transition, sources recently informed Page Six that Jen Garner as well as Ben Affleck have formed a relationship based ‘entirely on parentage’ of their kids’.