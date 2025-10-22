Jennifer Garner's heartwarming to deliver free meals in LA

Jennifer Garner showcased her Philanthropic spirit on Sunday by delivering meals to children in Los Angeles.

On October 19, the 13 Going on 30 actress participated in the A Million Meals program, providing nutritious meals to kids. This collaboration is an initiative between her company, Once Upon a Farm and the non-profit organization Save the Children.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actress was seen wearing a green Once Upon a Farm sweatshirt paired with gray-blue camouflage leggings.

Garner founded Once Upon a Farm in 2015 with the mission of creating “more nutritious, convenient and delicious baby food” options.

Last week, she shared her agricultural activities on Instagram, posting photos and videos of herself riding tractors and engaging in farm work. “Farmers are the heart of our country. Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen”, she captioned the post.