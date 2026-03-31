Jennifer Garner’s mother steals the spotlight in an interview

Jennifer Garner’s mother praised her efforts for her show.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Garner showed heart warming reaction from her mother towards the cooking series. She further noted, “She’s so funny, she loves it. She loves being recognised. She loves when people say hi to her. She’s very opinionated about what we should and shouldn’t do”.

The old flame of Ben Affleck stated, “She likes to tell me that her episodes perform the best and are the best ones”.

The mother of three confessed that she agreed with her mum about the performance of the episode when they were both together, since “mother is always right”. She added, “I always like when my mom is with me because she’s so cute and she’s just the best and I love it”.

Jennifer reflected on the times she has recorded with Patricia and called them the best times.

The Daredevil star also disclosed that she has made about “a hundred million birthday cakes” as she likes to make something fresh for her children every day.

The actress has been focusing on her Pretend Cooking Show, which is a popular and informal series that shows the Alias star cooking on Instagram and sometimes on YouTube.